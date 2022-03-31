Abigail “Ooten” Griffith, Robbins

News Department 11 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Abigail “Ooten” Griffith, of Robbins, passed away suddenly at her home on March 29, 2022, after being sick for an extended period.

She is preceded in death by her father, Cletus Ooten; grandfather, Ivan Howard; stepmother, Carolyn Ooten; sisters, Julie Ooten and Tina Ooten.

She is survived by her husband Mike Griffith; sons, Dusty Aytes and Travis Ledbetter; mother, Sharon Ashbrook; siblings, Karen Wyatt, Darren Ooten, and Misty Sagar; grandmother, Faye Howard.

Abby loved everyone and loved life.  She especially loved her family and was a very kind person.  Tenderhearted and forgiving and will be forever missed.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Roy Langley officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Abigail “Ooten” Griffith.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Abigail Griffith, of Robbins, please visit our flower store.

About News Department

Check Also

Amanda “Amy” Jones Gray, Rockwood

Amanda “Amy” Jones Gray, age 39 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: