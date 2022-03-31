Abigail “Ooten” Griffith, Robbins

Abigail “Ooten” Griffith, of Robbins, passed away suddenly at her home on March 29, 2022, after being sick for an extended period.

She is preceded in death by her father, Cletus Ooten; grandfather, Ivan Howard; stepmother, Carolyn Ooten; sisters, Julie Ooten and Tina Ooten.

She is survived by her husband Mike Griffith; sons, Dusty Aytes and Travis Ledbetter; mother, Sharon Ashbrook; siblings, Karen Wyatt, Darren Ooten, and Misty Sagar; grandmother, Faye Howard.

Abby loved everyone and loved life. She especially loved her family and was a very kind person. Tenderhearted and forgiving and will be forever missed.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Roy Langley officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Abigail “Ooten” Griffith.

