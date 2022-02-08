Y-12 accepting STEM classroom grant applications

Brad Jones 29 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Oak Ridge, Tenn.—In recognition of Engineers Week during the last week in February, Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) is sponsoring $1,000 grants for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics classrooms. The goal of the grants, designated for grades 6–12, is to foster advancement of STEM activities in the classroom and to help develop Y-12’s future workforce. CNS manages and operates the Y-12 National Security Complex.

Public and private school teachers or school administrators in the following East Tennessee counties may apply:

Anderson

Blount

Campbell

Claiborne

Cocke

Cumberland

Grainger

Hamblen

Jefferson

Knox

Loudon

McMinn

Meigs

Monroe

Morgan

Rhea

Roane

Scott

Sevier

Union

Grant application information is available on the Y-12 website, and applications will be accepted through Feb. 25, 2022. Educators who are immediate family members of Y-12 employees are not eligible to apply for or receive a grant.

Y-12 staff will evaluate the grant applications and make recommendations for grant allocations. Once a final decision is made, five grants of $1,000 each will be made payable to the individual school and will be dispersed to the teacher or administrator in accordance with school protocol.

Grants will be awarded in March, and all funds must be spent by June 1, 2022.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Buying a Vehicle With a Tax Refund? Keep Scammers Out of the Driver’s Seat!

Online Car Conundrums: How To Avoid Used Car Scams (antifraudnews.com) TDCI Urges Tennesseans to Be …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: