Wilma Jean Henegar, Clinton

Wilma Jean Henegar, age 73 of Clinton passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, TN. She was born January 11, 1949, in Lake City, TN to the late Roy and Carylee Sharp Martin. She loved yard sales, walking, and spending time with her grandkids. In addition to her parents, Wilma Jean is preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Reynolds, brothers, Michael Martin and wife Gail and Lawrence Martin.

Survivors include: grandchildren, Abby Tangeman and Cody Tangemen, brothers, Jim Martin and wife Susie, Howard Martin & wife Nancy, sister Diane Maupin and husband Odus, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Martin Officiating.

