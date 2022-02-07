William Elihu Campbell, Rocky Top

Rocky Top resident and Warren County (McMinnville) native William Elihu Campbell, age 92, was born on September 11, 1929, and passed on  February 4, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge after a sudden illness. He was a retired Air Force Veteran of 20 years and a Korean War Veteran. He was also a retired US postal worker for 20years in Tampa, FL. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was the son of the late William Vance and Ora Northcutt Campbell. He is preceded in death by one sister Vancie Morris, and brother Marvin, Winford, Earl, and Vernon Campbell. William is survived by:

Wife of 62years  Shelby Jean Campbell

Son                     William G. Campbell & Marlene          McMinnville, TN

Daughter             Kim R. Morgan & John                        Port Richey, FL

a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City

Funeral: 1:00 PM, Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral  Home Chapel in Lake City

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Oak Grove Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard,

