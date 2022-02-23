Willene J. Phillips, Petros (formerly of Devonia)

Willene J. Phillips, age 77, of Petros (formerly of Devonia) passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Life Care Center of Morgan County after an extended illness. She was born November 4, 1944, to the late Herbert and Ollie Jones. She was of the Baptist faith. She was very fond of all animals taking in many strays throughout the years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Carolos Phillps; son, Jessie Dewayne Phillips; 4 brothers, Herbert Lee & wife, Gracie Faye, J.L. & wife Virginia, Freeman (Buddy) & wife Louise, and Trixie Jones; 3 sisters Lula Pace & husband Brownlow, Lorena Jordan & husband Alvin, and Jearlena Jones; 1 sister-in-law Betty Jones.

She is survived by her daughter Carlene Hall; husband Leon McGhee; granddaughter Jenessa Hall; brother Casey L. Jones; niece Sandra & husband J.D. Carroll; half-brother R.G. Jones & wife, Francis and a host of extended family members.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Grave Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone at Life Care for their kindness and compassion during Willene’s stay.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Willene J. Phillips.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Willene, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

