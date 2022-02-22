Wendy Paulena Martin Jackson, Harriman

Mrs. Wendy Paulena Martin Jackson, age 57, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 30, 1965, in Harriman, Tennessee. She believed strongly in God. Wendy was an avid animal lover and was the Founder and Coordinator of the East Tennessee Pitbull Rescue (ETPR). She loved her family and loved doing genealogical research and especially enjoyed visiting the Roane County Archives and the McClung Collection in Knoxville. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Maynard Martin and Mary Gail Pogue Martin; and her sister, Kelly Martin.

Survivors include:

Husband of 33 years: Marty Jackson of Harriman, TN

Son: Chris Jackson of Jamestown, TN

Sister: Stacy Martin of Milledgeville, GA

Niece: Tory Martin

Nephews: Dane Egnor and Kristopher Egnor

Mother-in-law: Jean Hunley of Kingston, TN

And a host of friends and furry friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Private family disposition will be held at a later date.

