Wayne Byrd, Chattanooga

Wayne Byrd age 70 of Chattanooga, formerly of Oakridge passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Wayne was born in Harriman. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Wayne was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church and he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Byrd, Parents Elmer and Lois Gaines Byrd, Brothers Gary Lee Byrd and James Edward Byrd.

Survivors include:

Children Christopher Wayne Byrd (Shannon Hamrick);

Heather Michelle Muir (Greg);

Gregory Crisp (Tonya);

Grandchildren; Montanna, Tyler, Sara,

Tyler Lee, Makayla, Hunter, Quentin, Olivia

and several great-grandchildren

Sister; Judy Brummitt;

Brother; William Byrd.

The Family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at the Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Byrd Family.

