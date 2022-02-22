Wanda Galyon, Harriman

Wanda Galyon, age 72 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. She was born on September 26th, 1949, in Athens, AL. Wanda was a licensed cosmetologist and also worked for over 20 years for the United States Postal Service. She attended the Harriman Church of Christ, where she was also a member. Wanda loved her church family, they were all very special and dear to her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents: Thurston Conger Sr & Vona Conger; and Former Husband: Glenn Galyon. She is survived by:

Daughter: Angie Chesser (Jeremy)

Grandson: Jordan Klein

Brothers: Thurston Conger Jr (Karen), Glen Conger (Evelyn), Randy Conger (Chris)

Sisters: Linda Conger Bradford, Barbara Conger Bradshaw

Special Niece: Michelle Clough (Darren)

Great Nephew: Ryan Hoppe (Laura)

And a host of other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 24th, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Randy Plemens and Bro. Chris Underwood officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Wanda Galyon.

