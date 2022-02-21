UT President Randy Boyd to Deliver State of the University Address

KNOXVILLE – University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will deliver his annual State of the University address virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
 
Boyd’s speech will be webcast beginning at 2 p.m. EST/ 1 p.m. CST. Campus leaders, UT System staff, elected officials, business leaders and members of the public are invited to tune in to the virtual event.  
 
Boyd’s remarks will highlight key accomplishments from the previous year by focusing on the five pillars of UT’s strategic plan:

  • Enhancing Educational Excellence
  • Expanding Research Capabilities
  • Fostering Outreach and Engagement
  • Ensuring Workforce and Administrative Excellence
  • Advocating for UT

This State of the University address is Boyd’s fourth since joining the UT System in November 2018. 

To access the address, please visit https://tennessee.edu/state-of-ut//.

