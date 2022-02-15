Trenda Lynn Howard, 79

Trenda Lynn Howard, age 79, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #390. Trenda was formerly employed by Oak Ridge Schools as a cafeteria worker.

She was preceded in death by husband of 57 years, James William Howard, Jr.; mother, Myrl Catherine Edwards; father, Isaac Henderson Tackett, Jr.; grandson, Joseph William Howard Tunkel; sisters, Beverly Lee Mitchell and Andra Long; brother, Timothy Tackett; brother-in-law, Donald Wayne Gullett; and nephew, Earl Russ Long.

Survivors include son, James William Howard III, and fiancé, Windy Diana Hamilton; daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Howard Tunkel and husband, Christopher Daniel Tunkel; grandchildren, Jacob William Nathaniel Tunkel and Rebekah Lynn Tunkel; great-grandchildren, Izaiah Alexander Lewis and Aelita Rosalee Lewis; sister, Myrl Ann True; nephew, Shane True; nieces, Suzette Lynn Tackett, Debra Denis Markelonis, and Stacy Arthur; great-nieces, Deanna Elizabeth Markelonis, Emily Arthur, and Raven True; great-nephews, Luke True, Tyler Wayne West, and James Alexander; and sister-in-law, Martha Louise Gullett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities at https://www.rmhc.org/.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Trenda Lynn Howard please visit our Tribute Store.

