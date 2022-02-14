Tracy Castleberry Tilson, 51

Tracy Castleberry Tilson, age 51, passed away, Friday, February 11, 2022. Tracy was a positive, energetic, and compassionate teacher, mother, wife, and sister. Tracy discovered in college that she wanted to be a French person in every way- Her ten years spent in Paris allowed her to hone her language skills, immerse herself in French history, and teach English as a foreign language, all aspects that were instilled in her a passion for teaching. Tracy was a tireless cheerleader and number one fan to family, friends, and especially her students. Tracy was generous to any and all, always with a smile and a gracious, giving heart. Countless friends and family were so blessed by the love she had for everyone. Tracy lived for education, teaching in corporations, in public schools, and in Sunday School–anywhere that she could find a place to help people learn.

She lived for seeing the “a-ha!” in her students’ eyes. She had landed her dream job, teaching at Oak Ridge High School. Though her tenure there was short, she burned brightly and inspired many. Tracy is an active member at St. Anne Orthodox Church, earnestly seeking out any way to serve, including singing in the choir, coordinating wedding receptions, teaching Sunday school, and running the church cleaning rota. Her savory cheesecakes at Pascha were legendairy. Tracy was an avid crocheter, making stuffed animals, scarves, and other crafts as gifts for many people. She will be missed by her many godchildren, her students, her family, her colleagues, and countless friends in America, France, England, and throughout the world, but most especially by her children and her husband. Tracy united herself to Christ, seeking and serving Him in all she met, and living her life in the hope of the resurrection.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children’s Oncology Group Foundation at 3720 Spruce Street #506, Philadelphia, PA 19104 cog-foundation.org, St. Anne Orthodox Church Building Fund at 560 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 www.stanneorthodoxchurch.com/donations (specify “Building Fund” in special instructions for donations), or to The Dr. Harmon L. Monroe and Mary Monroe Foundation of Unicoi County at PO Box 1471, Erwin, TN 37650 423-743-8803 www.MonroeFoundationUC.com.

Tracy was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert Sr. & Claire Castleberry and Charles & Verla Myers.

Survivors include loving husband, James G. Tilson, Jr.; children, Nina and Jonas Tilson; parents, Dr. Bob & Becky Castleberry; sister, Dr. Kelly Goldsmith; nephew, William Goldsmith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Maj. (USA Ret.) and Mrs. James Glenn & Carol M. Tilson; brother-in-law and family, Mr. Steven L. & Natalie M. Tilson and niece Rachel; numerous godsons and goddaughters, in America and in France; and many other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 5-7:30 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Anne Orthodox Church in Oak Ridge. A small service will follow at 7:30 pm with Father Daniel Greeson officiating. Prayers for the Departed / Panikhida for Tracy will be held at 10 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville with Father Daniel Greeson officiating. Interment will follow Wednesday at 12 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, located at 100 Woodlawn Church Road Lenoir City, TN. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

