Timothy Wayne Mosley, Knoxville

Timothy Wayne Mosley, 51, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of January 31st, 2022. He was a gentle and loving man who adored his family. He was passionate about UT sports, claiming his blood ran orange despite being born in Ohio. He was an expert concrete finisher, a weekend fisher, and a spontaneous car ride adventurer. He enjoyed getting the best deals he could at flea markets, playing D&D with his son and daughter, and sharing candy with his grandbabies. He had a great passion for a variety of music and always had music playing wherever he went. He wanted his family to know, more than anything, that he loved them more than anything, despite circumstances keeping him away at times.

He is preceded in death by: Dad, Charles “Butch” Mosley, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Susie Mosley; maternal grandparents, Frank Jr., and JoAnn Sluss; close cousins, Chuck Mosley, Joan Reece Lloyd, Nathan Smith, and “Uncle Baldy” Elmer Wilson; Uncle Garry Mosley, Aunt Lynda Mosley, and Uncle Pat Grubb; grandson Brayden Black



Survived by: wife Kelly Mosley; children; Paul Mosley of Knoxville; Lauren Mosley of Inman, SC; Joshua Mosley of Knoxville; daughter Amy Schubert (John) of Knoxville; son Matt “Brad” Black (Rebecca) of Bethlehem Georgia; grandchildren; Zoey Fowler, Phaedra Schubert, Tara Frank, Mary-Ellen Taylor, John Schubert IV, Joshua Schubert, Penelope Schubert, Tristan Black, Roselind Black, Teagan Black; momma, Pat Sluss Mosley; Sisters; Clarissa “Clara” Morton of Arden, NC; Elizabeth Neumann of Asheville, NC; Becca Mosley of Oak Ridge; uncles Jim Sluss and Frankie Sluss, aunts Ramona Grubb, Debby Sluss, and Mary Harmon; and his niece Sydni and nephews Fox and Logan. Animals Charlie and Doc the beagles, Pollyanna, Oreo, and Penelope pigs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jones Mortuary LLC, 375 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Receiving of friends and family will be on Saturday 5, 2022 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with his funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Pastor Terry Gaylor and Reverend Kevin Morton will be officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Timothy Mosley, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

