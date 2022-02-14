Teresa Kay Edwards-Hammonds, Crossville (formerly of Roane County)

Mrs. Teresa Kay Edwards-Hammonds, age 60 of Crossville, formerly of Roane County, passed away on Thursday, February 10th, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 14th, 1961, in Lincoln Park, Michigan. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. They were the light of her world. She is preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Turner Sr; Son: Phillip Turner; Parents: Andy Edwards & Charlene Rose Edwards; Sister: Sonya Golliher. She is survived by:

Son: Jimmy Turner Jr (Jessica)

Grandchildren: Kayden Turner, Isaiah Turner, Ainsley Turner, and 1 on the way, Liam Phillip Turner

Husband: Thomas Hammonds

Siblings: Jeannie Moore (Nolan), Sherry Edwards (David), Robert Wayne Edwards, James Allen Edwards, and Tammy Moore (Lonnie)

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will meet at 3:00 pm ET on Friday, February 18th, 2022, at Evans Mortuary for a funeral service with Bro. Nolan Moore officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Teresa Kay Edwards-Hammonds.

