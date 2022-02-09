Suzanne Cecilia Beckum, Andersonville

Suzanne Cecilia Beckum, age 59, of Andersonville, Tn, passed away on February 4, 2022, at The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was of the Catholic faith. Suzanne was a loving mother and grandmother. Before becoming disabled, she was a Nurse in the ICU, where she loved her patients. Suzanne was also a DJ at radio stations in Greenville, Mississippi, and Meridian, Mississippi, she was known as Nikki Taylor. She enjoyed scrapbooking and music. Suzanne will be missed by many special friends.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her father, James H. Beckum; sister, Joyce Beckum; brother, Jimmy Beckum; nephew, James Harvey Trey Beckum III

She is survived by her mother, Marie Beckum of Laurel, MS; daughter, Annie Warwick (Jonathan) of Heiskell, TN; sister in law, Carol Ann Beckum of Jackson, MS; sisters, Angie Rowell (Rodney) of Laurel, MS, Amy Luker of Laurel, MS, Cathy Mosley (Jimmy) of Destin, FL, Sally Bean (Jerry) of Columbus, MS: Grandchild, Sadie Warwick; nieces, Kate Dubina (Kevin) of Richmond, VA, Cassie Gee (Todd) and children, Caelin, Alena, Harvie Elle, of Columbia, MS, Keri Rowell (Larkin) of Laurel, MS; nephews, Michael Luker, Brandon Mosley, J.D. Mosley, Jeremy Tate, Jason Beckum, Xan Tate (Kristi) and children, Xander, Meraleigh of Columbus, MS; cousins, Elaine Whitney (Chris) and children, Lauren, Morgan, Sarah of Franklin, TN, Jeremy Tate (Audrey) and children Hamilton and Hayden of Sturgis, MS.

Interment will be at New Loyston Cemetery, Maynardville, TN on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1 pm.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Suzanne Young, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

