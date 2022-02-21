Steve ‘Sam’ Randolph, Harriman

Mr. Steve ‘Sam’ Randolph, age 69 of Harriman passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was a member of the Old Mt Pisgah Baptist Church in Rockwood. When Sam was a younger man, he worked in a sawmill and later was a truck driver.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Dora ‘Libby’ Randolph

His parents, four brothers, and six sisters.

He is survived by two sons: Steve & Lisa Randolph, and William Paul & Natasha Randolph.

Daughter & son-in-law: Lisa & Alvie Ward.

Two brothers: Grant Randolph and Charlie Randolph.

Sister: Cathy Gouge.

Grandchildren: Laura Lee Randolph, Sara Beth Randolph, Julia Grace Randolph, Wade Harris, Justin Cody Lane, Samantha Hope Lane, Jerimiah Ward, Hannah Ward, Gracie Ward, William Paul Randolph, Jr., Samuel Cole Randolph.

Great-grandchildren: Kylie, Avalee, Ruger, Rustin, Maddox, Easton, Reed, and Grady.

And many other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 21, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Brian Collins officiating. Graveside services will follow in Riggs Chapel Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sam Randolph.

