Steve Ellis, Rockwood

Mr. Steve Ellis, age 67 of Rockwood passed away January 27, 2022, at his home. He worked at Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge for 10 years and operated various businesses in Roane County for many years.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life Phillis Wright Ellis.

Parents: James & Treva Bridges Ellis

Brother: Jimmy Ellis.

And several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by two sons: Randy Ellis and Jason Ellis & girlfriend Julie Kirby.

His favorite daughter-in-law: Hannah Ellis.

Grandson: Bryson Ellis.

Sister & brother-in-law: Kay & Steve Douglas.

And many other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Sunday January 30, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel at Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Killion officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Steve Ellis.

