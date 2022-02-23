Senator Yager awarded William Baird Legislative Leadership Award from TICUA

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) is pictured in the center along with Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) President Claude Pressnell (left) and Bryan College President Dr. Doug Mann (right) after the 66th TICUA Annual Meeting “Policy in a Post-COVID World” on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Who: State Senator Ken Yager, Claude Pressnell, Dr. Doug Mann

What: Pictured with TICUA President Claude Pressnell and Bryan College President Dr. Doug Mann after receiving the William Baird Legislative Leadership Award.

“The William Baird Legislative Leadership Award is presented to a state senator who has shown distinguished support for higher education. Senator Baird championed the bill that created the Tennessee Tuition Grant program, the State’s first need-based financial aid program and a precursor of the Tennessee Student Aid Award (TSAA)”.

