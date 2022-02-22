Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement in response to Putin’s increasing aggression against Ukraine:

“Vladimir Putin wants nothing more than to return to the days of the old Soviet Union, and he has made it clear he will attack the national security of the U.S. and our partners to make it happen. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has refused to take meaningful action, and his weakness has emboldened Moscow. Last year, I urged President Biden to take decisive action by sending Ukraine the lethal assistance they need to defend themselves and imposing sanctions before it was too late. I’ll say it again: It’s far past time for the Biden administration to immediately impose severe sanctions — including on the Nord Stream II pipeline — and remove Russia from the SWIFT international banking system. The President of the United States must not sit back and allow Putin to have the upper hand.”
Tags invade invasion Republican Russia Senator Marsha Blackburn tennessee Ukraine Vladimir Putin
Check Also
GREENBACK MAN INDICTED ON CHILD RAPE CHARGES
The Anderson County Grand Jury has indicted Bradley P. King, 35, on three counts of Rape of a Child and three counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery. King has a Greenback address but has spent most of his time in Anderson County, including during the time of this alleged incident. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant, James Crowley, began investigating King after reports of sexual misconduct between King and the minor child of his girlfriend at the time. Det. Sgt. Crowley completed his investigation and presented his case to the Grand Jury which returned indictments on King. Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker praised the work by Sgt. Crowley and the victim. “Sgt. Crowley is the best of the best. He has an unwavering passion to protect victims. His work on this case was remarkable” Barker stated. He continued “Moreover, I cannot express enough how proud I am of the victim in this case. Brave and courageous are understatements. Because of that we have locked away a dangerous man and removed him from our communities” Barker concluded. King was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force this week without incident. He is still in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $300,000 bond. KING, BRADLEY P Age: 35 Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON Race/Sex: W/M Intake Date: 02/11/2022 12:18 …