Sandy Liles, Oliver Springs

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Sandy Liles, age 71, of Oliver Springs, TN passed away suddenly on February 13, 2022.

She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and loved her family.

Sandy is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Brummett; father, Clarence Brummett; sister, Jean Collins; brother, Robert Brummett; sister-in-law, Peggy Brummett and brother-in-law, Steve Collins.

Sandy is survived by her children, Tammy Spears, April and Ray Phillips, Angie and Red Turner, Art and Nicole Moore, Jason and Martha Moore; brothers, Jim and Shannon Brummett, David Brummett; sisters, Joyce Vandergriff, Sue Pennington, Teresa, and Dayma Condra, Stella and Doug Patterson; 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Jason Stiltner officiating. Burial will be at 2 pm on Friday at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Liles family. www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandy, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Wilma Jean Henegar, Clinton

Wilma Jean Henegar, age 73 of Clinton passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: