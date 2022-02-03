Sandra K. Petty, Harriman

Sandra K. Petty Age 72 of Harriman, TN passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center.

Sandra was born in Pontiac MI. in 1949 and grew up attending Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pontiac. August 9, 1963, accepted Christ as her Savior and decided to serve Him faithfully for the rest of her life. December 19, 1970, she married James Petty and for the last 51 years, they have served the Lord together. For the past 20 years, she has attended Clax Gap Baptist church in Harriman where her husband has been the pastor. She loved teaching in Christian Education for over 40 years. Her life verse Luke 1:37 For with God nothing shall be impossible

She was preceded in death by her father Ray Commins Sr., sisters Judy Commins and Jeanne Commins Emery, Twin brother Stephen Commins, brothers Jack and Bob Howard.

Survived by Husband of 51 years James Petty, daughter Becky Taylor TN. son James Petty AZ. Grandsons Seth and Darius Taylor. Special Grandchildren Tori Webster, Micah Koski, and Noah Koski. Mother June Tarkett Commins MI, sisters Jackie Commins PA, Nancy (Dan) Lollar OH. brothers Dan (Sandra) Commins IN., Tim (Yeny) Commins MI., Ray Jr. (Connie) Commins FL., Andrew Commins MI. Roy Commins, Jr. MI. brother King (Glenna) Hazlip Il. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a funeral to follow at 7 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Clax Gap Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Petty Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Sandra Kay Petty please visit our Sympathy Store.

