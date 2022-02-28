Ron Adams, Deer Lodge

Ron Adams, age 68, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Roane Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Addie “Sissy” Adams, his siblings, Alvie Adams (Mabel Beazley), Vaughn Adams, and June Sanders, his sister-in-law, Libbie Adams, his brother-in-law, Leroy Broyles, his children, Sean Adams and wife Erica, Dustin Patton and wife Hannah, Kristy Patton (Dustin Braden), Craig Patton, and Kayla Patton (Brandon Bowling), his grandchildren, Prince Penick, Stetson Patton, Dakota Patton, Teegan Seaton, Braylee Patton, Ryder Patton, Addie-jo Bowling, and Jacklyn Patton, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bertie Adams, his siblings, Douglas Adams and Wanda Broyles, and his grandson, Korbin Knight.

He was a member of Hillview Baptist Church in Chestnut Ridge, TN. He lived his life in the example of Christ Jesus. Ron loved his church and loved the Lord with all of his heart.

He was an example of integrity and a man of his word. Ron was honorable, strong, wise, and loving. He loved his family; especially his grandchildren.

He was an extremely talented man. If he wasn’t at work, he was likely in his garage “piddlin.” He could build tables, toy boxes, picture frames, or anything you could imagine. He could take a chunk of wood and turn it into a bowl, plate, or even a mushroom just because he could.

Ron made an impact on anyone he met. His personality and his wit left us all with stories that we will forever recollect with a smile or laugh. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends but we rest in knowing that he is in the presence of Jesus (2 Corinthians 5:1).

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral will follow with Bro. Jeffery Durham officiating. Graveside service with Full military honors will be performed by American Legion Post 149 will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ron Adams.

