Roger “Dude” Duty, Wartburg

Roger “Dude” Duty, age 70, of Wartburg passed away at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, on February 20, 2022.

Roger was a loving husband, brother, and grandfather. He spent his youth as the best wrestler at his high school and part of the Elite Rhino Wrestling Club plus, Junior World Olympic Star.

You could never meet a man with a bigger heart and stronger will. Roger never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Duty; father Henry Duty and sister Rhonda.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Janet Duty; sister Pam (Duty) Bullington (Forrest); daughters Kari (Mark) Hackett, Kelli (Josh) Ezell; 6 wonderful grandchildren Auslin, Tyler, Mckenna, Ben, Ava, and Max and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:30-7:00 p.m with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Henry “Roger” Duty.

