Robert H. Briggs, Harriman

Robert H. Briggs, age 74, of Harriman, TN. passed away February 26, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Robert was a devoted Christian who loved animals, fishing, and giving to charities overseas for Children. He also was a retired Navy Veteran who took great pride in his services for our Country.

Robert is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary L. Briggs; mother, Mary Francis Briggs; father, James Lee Briggs; brothers, Nelson Dale Briggs & James Douglas Briggs; sisters, Melinda Pearl Briggs & Darla Lee Randolph.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dean Briggs; daughters, Pamela Lee Briggs & Tammy (Donnie) Manis; grandson, Timothy Robert Benson, and wife, Kara Beth Benson; sisters, Bitsy Sheldon, Martha Briggs, Shirley Briggs; half-sister, Charl Hunter and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral will follow with Bro. Danny Jenkins officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral at White Oak Cemetery in Oakdale, TN. Full military honors will be performed by American Legion Post 149.

