Robert G. (Jerry) Holbrook, Clinton

Robert G. (Jerry) Holbrook, age 79 of Clinton Tennessee, passed away at his home after a lengthy illness on February 4th, 2022. He entered his heavenly home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 25th, 1942 in Briceville, Tennessee. Preceded in death by his father Abbott and his mother Mary Holbrook, wife Brenda Holbrook, and brother Michael Holbrook.

Jerry is survived by his two sons Robert Holbrook and Todd Holbrook and wife Karen, brother Phillip Holbrook and wife Betty, and sister Candace Kay Garrett and husband Mark, grandchildren Morgan, Colby, and Jacob Holbrook, and great-grandchild Emery Holbrook. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews whom he loved. The family would like to thank his three caretakers Kim, Rosie, and Vileta for their devoted care. Jerry was a very talented individual who could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He retired from ORNL after several years of dedicated employment. Nothing brightened the light in his life like sharing the Lord with people as he used his thorough knowledge of the Bible to inspire and encourage others to believe in his savior.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Jerry touched are invited to his graveside service at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee at 11 am on Monday, February 7th, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in his honor. www.holleygamble.com

