Robert Allen “Bob” Abele, 71

Robert Allen “Bob” Abele, age 71, went home to be with the Lord, on February 17, 2022. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy where he spent 10 years working on nuclear submarines. Bob came to Oak Ridge to work for the Betchel Corporation where he was employed for over 35 years as a nuclear engineer. Bob was preceded in death by parents, Chester & Vivian Abele.

Survivors include beloved wife of 52 years, Margaret Barwick Abele; son, Scott Abele, and wife, Norina; daughter, Michelle Abele and life partner, Cassie Dobson; grandchildren, Jessica, Aaron, Samantha, Emma, and Olivia Abele, and Kyllean & Gavyn Browne; brothers, Doug Abele, and wife, Donna, Don Abele and wife, Mary, and Mike Abele; sister, Patti Price, and husband, Jim; sisters-in-law, Mary Swartz & Teresa Hudson; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project.

Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 6024 Grove Drive Knoxville, TN 37918, with Bishop Billy Johnson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2 pm Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Allen “Bob” Abele please visit our Tribute Store.

