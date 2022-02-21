Roane State faculty visit Nashville for EMS Day on the Hill

Faculty members from Roane State’s Knox County Center for Health Sciences recently joined about 100 other EMS professionals from across the state to meet with lawmakers and advocate for legislation.

The event at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville was held on February 8. Roane State attendees included David Blevins, an associate professor and director of EMS education, assistant professor Bret McElroy, and adjunct instructors Katie Hall, Jason Fox and Tracy Banta.

Blevins said the Roane State group had the opportunity to speak with Tennessee General Assembly senators and representatives about legislation now moving through various committees.

An item of interest to EMS employees is House Bill 2027/Senate Bill 1932, which would provide a training stipend to full-time EMS professionals.

The members of the Roane State contingent met with Senators Ken Yager, Becky Massey, and Richard Briggs, along with Speaker Pro Tem Pat Marsh and others, Blevins said.

Some faculty members were able to join Governor Bill Lee and Lt. Governor Randy McNally in a photo on the Capitol steps.

The visit was “a great opportunity to advocate for the profession that our graduates are seeking to enter,” Blevins said.

To learn more about Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programs at Roane State, visit roanestate.edu/EMS.

