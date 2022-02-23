Roane Board of Education Discusses High School Consolidation Plan at Workshop

Brad Jones

The Roane County Board of Education met for a work session Tuesday to discuss once again the high school consolidation plan the board is still discussing which would be to build two new buildings, one to combine Rockwood and Harriman, and then a new school building for Kingston. The talks have been ongoing now for several years, but the board hasn’t received County Commissions support. It was noted at the meeting since it’s an election year with all county commission seats up for election, getting their support was more than likely a dead issue as to support such a plan would require a hefty tax increase. Keeping the conversation in the public eye and ears was the reason that Board member Danny Wright, called for the meeting last night. A special-called meeting was also scheduled if needed but no formal action was taken, just discussion again about the proposed school plans.

