Ritchie Lee Adcox, Lebanon

Mr. Ritchie Lee Adcox age 59 of Lebanon passed away on February 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born in Rockwood, TN, son of Rolland E. Adcox and the late Judy Goldston Adcox. He was a 1981 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and retired from AVCO in 2006.

Ritchie’s medical battle began when he was twenty-six years old. He had many surgeries including two kidney transplants and a heart surgery he wasn’t expected to survive. But he always came out on top. When asked how he was doing he would always say “I’m good” or “I’m getting better”.

Ritchie never had children but he loved animals and had many furry and feathered companions through the years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Goldston Adcox.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Gerri Bowers Adcox; father, Rolland Adcox; brother, Rocky Adcox; many friends and extended family members.

Family and friends will assemble Monday, February 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at the Piney Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN for graveside services with Bro. Steve Goldston officiating. Visitation with the family Saturday, February 19th from 4-6 p.m.CST at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund or any animal shelter of your choice.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements.

