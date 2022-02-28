Richard Sherman Sharp (Harvey), 29, Briceville

Richard Sherman Sharp (Harvey) age 29, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the North Knox Medical Center in Powell. Richard was born June 4, 1992, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Danny Paul Mowery and Lisa Sharp. Richard loved spending time with his family and his friends, especially his son, Kaiden. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Danny Paul Mowery, and brother Danny Sharp.

Survivors:

Son:   Kaiden Carroll

Mother:   Lisa Sharp of Knoxville

Brothers:   Jonathan Sharp of Clinton

                  Daniel Sharp of Mascot

Sister:   Lisa Michelle Sharp of South Carolina

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Family and friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

