Richard E. Peden Jr, Kingston

Richard E. Peden Jr., age 71, of Kingston, TN died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. Richard was born on February 11, 1950, in Oil City, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Richard E. Peden Sr. and Annette Riseley Peden. He was a 1968 graduate of Roane County High School and a 1972 graduate of Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. Richard was talented in many areas and worked in a variety of vocations including teaching, working with his dad in heating and air conditioning, and at all three Oak Ridge plants in a variety of capacities. His greatest joy came from serving in his church, Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, sang in the choir, coordinated the sound system and live stream for all services, and assisted in maintaining the church facility. He especially enjoyed serving on several mission teams throughout the United States and Mexico. Richard was a talented musician with a beautiful tenor voice. He also played the French horn in high school and in college. He shared his love for music with others by supporting and assisting many musicians, preparing audition tapes, and encouraging their musical careers. He loved the Roane County High School Band and enjoyed taping and preparing musical CD’s of performances for Zack Williamson and other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert J. Peden.

He is survived by daughters Laura Peden Fisher (Roy), of Kingston and Jessica Peden DeWeese (Heath), of Huntsville, Alabama; three grandchildren, Sydney Fisher, Bella DeWeese, Evan DeWeese; four sisters, Barbara Dry (Eddie) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Caryl Griffin Russell (Rick) of Ten Mile, Tennessee, Jeanne Nolan of Kingston, Tennessee, Patricia Walden of Knoxville, Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Kingston United Methodist Church. A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Dale Watson and Reverend Sue Lynn Johnson officiating.

Interment of ashes at Kingston United Methodist Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1705 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763, or to Roane County High School Band 540 Cumberland Street, Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Peden Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

