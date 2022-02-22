Rex Lynch and 4 Staff Members Complete JCAT Training

The Judicial Commissioners are: Shalea Prickett, Angela Perez, Emily Wallace,

Amanda Vowell and Rex Lynch – pictured left to right. (Photo Submitted)

Press Release

Rex Lynch, Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk, announces that he and four of his staff members completed the Judicial Commissioner Association of Tennessee (JCAT) training this past December. This is an annual training that JCAT members must complete every year to maintain their qualification status. In 2019 Rex Lynch proposed the creation of the Judicial Commissioners to assist law enforcement and the Judges in the process of issuing warrants in a timely and efficient manner.

County Commission approved this proposal and issued a resolution establishing the Judicial Commissioners for Anderson County. Lynch stated “the Judicial Commissioners have sworn and attested to approximately 5,000 warrants and citations for law enforcement over this past calendar year. We open our offices early in the morning to accommodate the law enforcement end-of-shift schedules and in return, it saves the County and City municipalities money in overtime pay with no additional costs to the Circuit Court Clerk’s budget.”

