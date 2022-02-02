Randall Lee Bunch, Petros

Randall Lee Bunch, age 76, of Petros, TN. passed away on February 1, 2022, while a resident of Waters Life Care Center of Clinton, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Marie Bunch; brothers, Roger and Harry (Butch); sister, Lavata Sue Bunch.

He is survived by his brother, Richard (Nancy) Bunch; sisters, Marietha Lively, Irene (Mindell) Spurlock, Shirley (Larry) Melhorn, Leona Hensley; daughters, Jamie (Dennis) Brock, Courtaney (Jim) Godwin, Brittney (Rick) Cantrell; special friends, Kay Marlow and Edward Burke; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Randall served in the US Army, stationed in Vietnam where he received the Purple Heart medal for wounds received in combat. He retired as an employee of the Brushy Mountain Penitentiary. He loved car racing, coon hunting, and trail riding in the mountains.

The family will have a graveside service Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Petros Cemetery with Dr. Jim West officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Randell Lee Bunch.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randall, please visit our floral store.

