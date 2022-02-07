Peggy Joyce Martin Ford, Harriman

Peggy Joyce Martin Ford, age 87, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home. She was born February 21, 1934, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was of the Christian faith. Her life revolved around raising children. Preceded in death by her son, Brian Beason; parents, Ralph and Zola Edwards Martin; granddaughter, Melinda Pickard; great-grandchildren, Jaylyn Taylor, and Kane Taylor; one brother and one sister.



Survivors



Husband

Thomas Ford of Lake City



Children

Ralph Beason of Lenoir City

Brenda Shelton & husband, Don of Monticello, KY Phyllis Hanley & husband, Robert of Rockwood

Kim Walker & husband, Dale of Harriman

Brothers

Harley Martin & wife, Caroline of VA

Tex Martin of Rockwood

Dunnie Martin of IN

Sisters

Dana Hilbert & husband, Ed of Knoxville

Judy Martin & husband, Ed of CA

Sister-in-law

Joyce Martin of OH

Grandchildren Travis Taylor, Misty Hall, Jill Chesser, Robert Brian Beason, Scott Walker, Ryan Walker, Hollie Russell, Jessica Beeson

Special great-granddaughter

Zoe Slatton of Rockwood

16 great-grandchildren.



A host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12 noon in the chapel with Pastor Greg Russell officiating. Interment will follow the service in Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

