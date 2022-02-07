Peggy Joyce Martin Ford, Harriman

Peggy Joyce Martin Ford, age 87, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home. She was born February 21, 1934, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was of the Christian faith. Her life revolved around raising children. Preceded in death by her son, Brian Beason; parents, Ralph and Zola Edwards Martin; granddaughter, Melinda Pickard; great-grandchildren, Jaylyn Taylor, and Kane Taylor; one brother and one sister. 

Survivors 

Husband
Thomas Ford of Lake City 

Children
Ralph Beason of Lenoir City 
Brenda Shelton & husband, Don of Monticello, KY Phyllis Hanley & husband, Robert of Rockwood 
Kim Walker & husband, Dale of Harriman

Brothers
Harley Martin & wife, Caroline of VA
Tex Martin of Rockwood 
Dunnie Martin of IN

Sisters 
Dana Hilbert & husband, Ed of Knoxville 
Judy Martin & husband, Ed of CA

Sister-in-law 
Joyce Martin of OH

Grandchildren Travis Taylor, Misty Hall, Jill Chesser, Robert Brian Beason, Scott Walker, Ryan Walker, Hollie Russell, Jessica Beeson 

Special great-granddaughter 
Zoe Slatton of Rockwood 

16 great-grandchildren. 

A host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12 noon in the chapel with Pastor Greg Russell officiating. Interment will follow the service in Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peggy Joyce Ford, please visit our floral store.

