Paula Brown, Deer Lodge

Paula Brown, age 70, passed away on February 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Paula loved quilting and spending time with her family, but she adored her fur babies, Toby, Henry, and Lucy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Hazel Bouton; sister, Cindy; stepson, Danny Ray Brown

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Danny Ray “Tucker” Brown; 2 sons, Bobby Looper and Chris Looper; stepson, BJ Browns; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Kathy and Kelly; brothers, Pete Bouton and Mike Bouton and Quincy and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-6:00 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 6:00.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paula Brown.

