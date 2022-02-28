PATTERSONS HOME APPLIANCES OPENS NEW LOCATION in ALCOA

Brad Jones 3 hours ago

(Alcoa, TN, March 2022) Pattersons Home Appliances has opened a new retail/scratch and dent outlet location in the Midland Plaza Shopping Center at 148 S Calderwood St, Alcoa, Tennessee. The new location marks the seventh store in Tennessee, accompanied by stores in Harriman, Oak Ridge, Farragut, the Rockwood Scratch & Dent Outlet, Crossville, Cookeville plus the Luxury Appliances Design Center in Downtown Knoxville.

Since 1965, Pattersons has provided its communities with care and experience through brands such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, JennAir, and more. Pattersons customers are served by non-commissioned, knowledgeable sales specialists who understand
the importance of great customer service and enjoy helping customers fit their specific appliance needs. Pattersons also services what they sell with in-house factory-trained service technicians.

The sales staff at Pattersons Home Appliances’ Alcoa store can be reached at 865-268-4700 and are available today to help customers find the right kitchen and laundry appliances to fit their needs. Customers can also chat online with sales staff during their normal business hours or conveniently shop online at www.pattersonsappliances.com.

