Patrick Graves, Clinton

Patrick Graves, age 41, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Oak Ridge, TN on March 28, 1980, to Lanny and Joyce Rucker Graves. Patrick was a member of Norris 1ST Baptist Church. His true passions were soccer and family. Our hearts are broken losing Patrick so young. We are comforted to know that he is with Jesus, no longer in pain and we have precious memories. Patrick is preceded in death by, father, Lanny Graves; his grandparents, Margrie Cole Brooks, Walter Rucker, J.C., and Bonnie Fraker Graves; aunt, Kathy Graves; nephew, Jason Hatmaker.

Survived by:

Mother…………Joyce Rucker Graves

Sister……………Megin Graves Hatmaker

Aunt…………….Sheila Atchley (Brian)

Nephews…….Alexander and Spenser Hatmaker

Son-in-law…..Timothy Hatmaker

Cousins………..Haley and Colton Atchley

Many thanks to Kelly and Leslie of Amedysis Hospice, Erica and Stacy of Amedysis Home Health, and Wendy FNP for great care.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7 PM with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Patrick’s interment will be held at Norris Memorial Garden on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com

