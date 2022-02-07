Patricia R. May, Wartburg

Patricia R. May, age 65, passed away on January 29, 2022.

Patricia was a member of the Living Waters Baptist Church in Lancing, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, R.C. and Hazel (Stringfield) May. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her sister Phyllis (Larry) Mutz; brother Phil (Theresa) May, and a large family of nieces and nephews; son David (Janelle) Bethuy, and two grandsons; two daughters Gabrielle Barnes and Elena (Zach) Desoto, and one granddaughter.

Whether you knew her as Trish, Tricia, Pat, or Patricia, her boisterous laugh and joyful smile meant for all who would accept it, unapologetically announced her arrival in any space. Early in her adult life, she found joy and purpose in an eventful career performing center stage with Trica May & Calico as a successful live country music singer and entertainer. Patricia was a born caretaker of all who called on her support. Her ingrained drive to sacrifice herself and look after her family and community, when able, overflowed and positively impacted countless lives during her time on this earth. Although there were struggles in health and family towards the end of her short life, she will be remembered and loved by so many people she had touched throughout the varied chapters of her life by her lively personality, unmistakable laugh, beautiful singing voice, and delicious cooking.

She was an amazing, complicated woman. The world is a little dimmer without her.

Receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, February 12, from 12-2 pm at the Living Waters Baptist Church in Lancing, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia May.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

