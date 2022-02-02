Park Welcomes New Program Leadership ￼ ￼

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the selection of two key positions in the Park Management Team. Randy Scoggins will step in as the new Chief Ranger to oversee the Visitor and Resource Protection Division and Stephanie Kyriazis will serve as the new Chief of Resource Education. 

Randy Scoggins, credited to Terra Fondriest 

As Chief Ranger, Scoggins will lead personnel in the Visitor and Resource Protection Division who perform law enforcement duties, wildland fire operations, emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, backcountry operations, and staff the emergency communications center. 

“I am excited to welcome Randy to the Smokies and to the Park Management Team,” said Acting Superintendent Alan Sumeriski. “Randy’s years of experience in leading employees and building successful working relationships with external partners makes him an outstanding choice for leading the Visitor and Resource Protection division here at the Smokies.” 

Scoggins most recently served as the Chief Ranger at Buffalo National River where he oversaw a complex network of Visitor and Resource Protection services, including the Law Enforcement Rangers, the Midwest Regional Ozarks Communications Center, and the Fire Program. He began his career in the Smokies as a Seasonal Law Enforcement Ranger in the summer of 1992. Since that time, he has served in several park service units and comes back to the Smokies with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Some of his past units include Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Cumberland Island National Seashore, Chickasaw National Recreation, Padre Island National Seashore, and Key Deer National Wildlife Refuge. 

“I can’t wait to return to the park where my National Park Service career began,” said Chief Ranger Scoggins. “I’m looking forward to working with old friends and colleagues, and meeting new ones, while we work together to protect these sacred mountains.” 

Scoggins received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Kentucky University with a major in Geology and minor in Parks and Recreation Management. In addition to his federal law enforcement commission, he holds several certifications in the wild land and structural firefighting, as well as being a certified Emergency Medical Technician.  

Stephanie Kyriazis, credited to Great Smoky Mountains Association 

Stephanie Kyriazis assumed the role of Deputy Chief of Resource Education at the Smokies, in July 2020. In that short time, she has demonstrated incredible leadership and forward thinking in managing the Resource Education Division, making her the obvious choice to continue her service in the Smokies as the Chief of Resource Education.  

“Stephanie is known for building successful collaborations internally, locally, regionally, and nationally,” says Acting Deputy Superintendent Lisa McInnis. “Her fervent dedication to diversity and inclusion make her the perfect choice in leading the Resource Education division.” 

Prior to working in the Smokies, Kyriazis served as the Chief of Interpretation, Education and Visitor Services at Marsh-Billing-Rockefeller National Historical Park and Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park, as well as serving as the Chief of Interpretation and Education at Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park.   

