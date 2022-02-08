Park seeks public review of revised Wears Valley Bike Trail Environmental Assessment  

Great Smoky Mountains National Park invites the public to review the revised Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail System Environmental Assessment (EA) beginning Tuesday, February 8 through Wednesday, March 10, 2022.

In October 2020, the National Park Service (NPS) solicited public feedback on the original EA for development of a mountain bike trail system. Based on review of public input, park managers determined the need for additional information about karst resources to aid in the planning and decision-making process. A dedicated study was conducted in 2021 to obtain additional information about karst resources in the project area and to inform the environmental analysis. The revised EA includes additional information about karst resources, additional analysis of potential impacts, and additional measures to protect karst resources.

The public is invited to review the revised EA and provide comments on new information through the following portals:

On the web (preferred method) at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails

By mail:



Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail System Revised EA



Great Smoky Mountains National Park



107 Park Headquarters Rd

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

For additional information on the revised Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail System EA and how to provide comments please visit: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails.

