Oak Ridge Community Band has changed the date of its Showcase Concert from February 13 to April 3

OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND Showcase Concert: 3:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge. This free event features band members and area musicians in small ensembles, trios, duos, and solos performing a variety of entertaining music. For more info: www.orcb.org, 865-202-2773, www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand
Tags Community Band Oak Ridge ORCB rescheduled
