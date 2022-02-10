Norris Town Hall Meeting

A town hall hosted by a few area representatives will be held at the Community Building on Monday, February 21st, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Participants will include representatives from County Commission, the Board of Education, and state representative John Mark Windle, who recently became our area’s representative after redistricting was approved.
Tags City of Norris Community Building John Mark Windle Norris Town Hall
