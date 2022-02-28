No injuries after chimney fire at home on Audubon Road in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 28, 2022) – The Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD) would like to remind residents of the importance of fireplace safety.

A family is safe, but displaced, after a chimney fire at a home on Audubon Road last week. Firefighters responded to the home on Thursday, Feb. 24, at about 6:56 p.m. Crews arrived within 4 minutes of the call to find heavy flames around the chimney and extending to the attic. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The initial investigation found that it started at the chimney and was determined to be accidental. The home was heavily damaged.

Everyone inside made it out safely and without injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting.

“The fire department would like to thank the citizens leaving Glenwood School for their quick actions in alerting the occupants to the fire and ensuring they got out of the residence safely,” said Fire Marshal Eric Rackard. “The fire department would also like to encourage all citizens to practice fireplace safety. Do not burn paper in your fireplace or wood stove and be sure to have your chimney inspected and cleaned annually by a certified professional.”

The agencies that responded included ORFD, the Oak Ridge Police Department, Anderson County EMS, and the Oak Ridge Electric Department.

If you need a smoke alarm or alarm inspection, you can always contact ORFD for a free inspection and alarm at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

