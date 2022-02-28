No injuries after chimney fire at home on Audubon Road in Oak Ridge

Brad Jones 24 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 28, 2022) – The Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD) would like to remind residents of the importance of fireplace safety.

A family is safe, but displaced, after a chimney fire at a home on Audubon Road last week. Firefighters responded to the home on Thursday, Feb. 24, at about 6:56 p.m. Crews arrived within 4 minutes of the call to find heavy flames around the chimney and extending to the attic. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The initial investigation found that it started at the chimney and was determined to be accidental. The home was heavily damaged.

Everyone inside made it out safely and without injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting.

“The fire department would like to thank the citizens leaving Glenwood School for their quick actions in alerting the occupants to the fire and ensuring they got out of the residence safely,” said Fire Marshal Eric Rackard. “The fire department would also like to encourage all citizens to practice fireplace safety. Do not burn paper in your fireplace or wood stove and be sure to have your chimney inspected and cleaned annually by a certified professional.”

The agencies that responded included ORFD, the Oak Ridge Police Department, Anderson County EMS, and the Oak Ridge Electric Department.

If you need a smoke alarm or alarm inspection, you can always contact ORFD for a free inspection and alarm at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Republican primary ballot set in Anderson County

Thursday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw their names from the ballot for the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: