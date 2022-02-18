NESBIT INDUCTED INTO TCCAA HALL OF FAME, RSCC COURT NAMED IN HIS HONOR

The Nesbit Family poses with a banner showing the new logo for Randy Nesbit Court. 

HARRIMAN, Tenn. – Former Roane State Men’s Head Basketball Coach and Athletic Director Randy Nesbit was inducted into the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) Hall of Fame during a halftime ceremony on Saturday, February 12.

Following remarks from TCCAA Commissioner Dr. Foster Chason, Nesbit was awarded a pair of plaques commemorating his induction into the Hall of Fame and for his diligent service to the student-athletes at the college where he impacted hundreds of lives over 29 years.

The long-time coach and administrator told the crowd of former players, friends, faculty and Raiders fans, “I’m not sure I feel worthy of all of this, but I’m certainly grateful.”

Former Raiders Basketball Head Coach and Athletic Director Randy Nesbit was inducted into the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame on Saturday at Harriman. Pictured (from left to right) are TCCAA Commissioner Dr. Foster Chason, Nesbit and Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley.

Nesbit added, “I can only praise God that I’ve got a hall-of-fame wife and family, hall-of-fame support from the administration and past administrations, [and from] the coaches who are still here and the players – some of which are still on this team.”

He concluded his remarks saying, “For someone to think that was worthy of the Hall of Fame, I’m just grateful and appreciate it so much.”

Former Raiders Basketball Coach Randy Nesbit addresses the crowd at his Saturday induction into the TCCAA Hall of Fame saying, “I’m not sure I feel worthy of all this, but I’m certainly grateful.”

Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley had an additional surprise for the former head coach. “As great as all of this is,” Whaley began, “it seems like there should be one more thing that we do.”

Whaley then exercised “presidential prerogative” and asked Nesbit’s family to join him at center court.

The RSCC President then proclaimed, “From now and forevermore, ladies and gentlemen, the court you are now standing on will be known as ‘Randy Nesbit Court’ at Roane State Community College.”

Current Roane State Athletic Director David Lane then walked onto the court carrying a large banner showing the design of the new Randy Nesbit Court logo.

Following the event, Lane said that “while applause for Coach Nesbit lasted many minutes on Saturday, the impacts he made on and off the courts and fields of play at Roane State will last lifetimes.”

