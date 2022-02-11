Names released in Fiery Crash that Killed Two on Tuesday

Brad Jones 7 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol released the preliminary report late Thursday of the accident that took the lives of a man and a woman on Highway 61 near Mount Pisgah Baptist Church on Tuesday. According to the report, Melissa Giles, 44, of Oliver Springs and Jesse Lowe, 38, of Harriman were both killed when the 2015 Ford Fusion that Giles was driving eastbound, left the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment, hit a tree, and overturned. The vehicle then came to final rest in a creek. Vehicle 1 then caught fire. Both occupants were not wearing a seatbelt and both perished in the crash. The crash happened around 5:52pm on February 8, 2022.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Two people a man and a woman were killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash 4 miles west of Oliver Springs in Roane County on Tuesday evening. Preliminary information indicates that the crash happened on the stretch of Highway 61 known as Harriman Highway near Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church shortly before 6 pm Tuesday, when an eastbound Ford Focus left the side of the roadway. The car went down an embankment, where it rolled over on to its top and caught fire. The roadway was shut down for several hours as crews removed the bodies and the vehicle, and conducted their investigation. As of the time this report was filed, neither victim’s name had been released, pending the notifications of their next-of-kin. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and was joined on the scene by members of the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, the Roane County Rescue Squad, and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and as soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Y-12 accepting STEM classroom grant applications

Oak Ridge, Tenn.—In recognition of Engineers Week during the last week in February, Consolidated Nuclear …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: