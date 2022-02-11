Names released in Fiery Crash that Killed Two on Tuesday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol released the preliminary report late Thursday of the accident that took the lives of a man and a woman on Highway 61 near Mount Pisgah Baptist Church on Tuesday. According to the report, Melissa Giles, 44, of Oliver Springs and Jesse Lowe, 38, of Harriman were both killed when the 2015 Ford Fusion that Giles was driving eastbound, left the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment, hit a tree, and overturned. The vehicle then came to final rest in a creek. Vehicle 1 then caught fire. Both occupants were not wearing a seatbelt and both perished in the crash. The crash happened around 5:52pm on February 8, 2022.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Two people a man and a woman were killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash 4 miles west of Oliver Springs in Roane County on Tuesday evening. Preliminary information indicates that the crash happened on the stretch of Highway 61 known as Harriman Highway near Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church shortly before 6 pm Tuesday, when an eastbound Ford Focus left the side of the roadway. The car went down an embankment, where it rolled over on to its top and caught fire. The roadway was shut down for several hours as crews removed the bodies and the vehicle, and conducted their investigation. As of the time this report was filed, neither victim’s name had been released, pending the notifications of their next-of-kin. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and was joined on the scene by members of the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, the Roane County Rescue Squad, and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and as soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

