Melissa “Myssi” Gaye Moses, Oak Ridge

Melissa “Myssi” Gaye Moses, age 50, of Oak Ridge, left this world, on February 4, 2022, to join her grandbaby, her dad, and her grandparents in Heaven. Melissa was a loving mother, daughter, friend, and a Christian with a heart of gold. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School and went on to attend Tennessee Tech and Tennessee Wesleyan on softball and soccer scholarships. She loved Oak Ridge Wildcat and UT football and spent over a decade playing softball. Melissa was employed for 25 years as a server in the restaurant industry with the last 11 years at the Oak Ridge Applebee’s.

She was preceded in death by father, Jerry Moses; brother, Dwayne Moses; maternal grandparents, Bert & Vera Burdette; paternal grandparents, George & Bertha Keller; aunt & uncle, JoAnn & Joe Antrican; and granddaughter Hadley Douglas.

Survivors include parents, Brenda & Wayne Light; daughter, Kyla Douglas; granddaughter, Harper Lee Douglas; half-brother, Brad Moses; half-sister, Carrie Moses; stepbrother, Darren Light; step-sister, Devona Rotenberry; dog, Sadie (whom she loved very much); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet at 3 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services. The family will receive friends West Village Christian Church following interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

