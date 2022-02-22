MEDIC Regional Blood Center has Critical Need for O Negative and O Positive

Upcoming Incentives Reward Donors for their Support

Medic Regional Blood Center has a Critical Need for O Negative and O Positive blood. Medic has less than 2-day supply – of O Negative and O Positive blood types.

MEDIC will offer hoodies to donors on February 24 and 25 only and while supplies last. So, you better hurry if you would like a Hoodie.

Beginning March 1, MEDIC will celebrate March Madness and donors will receive basketball-themed socks through the month while supplies last.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

