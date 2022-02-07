Master Sawyer Otto McCoig, 7 Months, Sevierville

Master Sawyer Otto McCoig, 7 months, passed away on February 3, 2022.

He is survived by his parents, Travis McCoig & Hannah Miller; grandparents, Brandy & Eddie Nyberg, Kenneth McCoig & Amy Moore, and Dedra & John Miller and a host of aunts, uncles, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jeremy Ruby officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sawyer Otto McCoig.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Master Sawyer, please visit our floral store.

