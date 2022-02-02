Mary Ellen ‘Mae’ Parks, 89

Mary Ellen ‘Mae’ Parks went to be with the Lord on January 28th, 2022 at the age of 89.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents Maude and Albert Willoughby, brother Ralph, and husband Carl. She is survived by sister Bonnie Violet of Kettering, Ohio, son, Mike Parks and his wife Connie of Knoxville, grandchildren, Alan and wife Lauren of Memphis, Dana and husband Clay of Knoxville, great-grandchildren Patricia Mae, Lawson, and Clayton, and several nieces and nephews.



Mary loved spending time with her family, her loyal dog Newton, and enjoying life in general. Mary brought joy to everyone, and she was loved by all who knew her. Services will be at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Young Williams Animal Center or visit their website at

www.young-williams.org/donations

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral: 2:00 PM Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

The Burial will follow Funeral Service at the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

