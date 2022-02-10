Mary E. Hickey, 84

Mary E. Hickey, fondly known as Bunny or Bun was born on April 8, 1937. She stepped out of time and into eternity on Monday, February 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mary was a life-long educator in the Harriman City School System, where she served over 30 years as the librarian at Central Elementary. Prior to integration, Mary taught at Jamieson School. Many of her students would say she was quite the disciplinary, especially those who experienced a paddling from her. She was a loving teacher who tried to ensure that her students not only learned the curriculum in school but also learned important life lessons that would remain with them throughout their lives.

Mary was a phenomenal musician and singer. She gave selflessly of her many talents to anyone who asked of her. She served faithfully as the minister of music at her beloved St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church until she became ill and could no longer serve. She was a student of the Bible and taught Sunday School, served on the Women’s Missionary Board, and later the Church Mother’s Board. In addition to playing for her church, she was the musician for the Roane County Community Chorus since its inception in 1968. At one time, she also played for the Douglas Family Singers. Everyone knew they could count on Bunny to play when asked and she never expected anything in return. She gave all praise and glory to God for her many gifts and served Him faithfully until she couldn’t anymore.

Mary was a faithful member of the Roane County Retired Teachers organization where she served as past president. She served on the Harriman City Library Board and was a member of the Harriman Music Club.

Bunny loved people! Everyone who was blessed enough to know her and spend time with her will attest to her fun-loving, kind, and generous spirit. She was a jewel—God’s gift to her family, her church, and the entire community.

Mary was proceeded in death by her mother Vera Mae Frazier and siblings, Arthur Frazier, Charles Wadley, Curtis Wadley, Frances Frazier, and Rosa Osborne, son-in-law, Rev. Alvin Douglass, sisters-in-law, Marie Frazier, Cardel Tharpe, Frances Curry, and Cleo Hickey, brothers-in-law, Donald Hickey and William Billy Robinson

She leaves to treasure her memory, loving husband, Richard Hickey, loving and devoted daughter, Mary Alice Douglass, bonus children, Gary (Lisa) Hickey, Jill (Keith) Johnson, and Robin Hickey. Grandchildren, Shea Douglass, Kiersten, aka “Sugar Girl” (Darren) Upshaw, Kecia Sanders, Richard (Lindsey) Sanders, Rodney, aka “Maestro” (Lakesha), and Tyler Hickey. Great-grandchildren, Kaiden Douglass, Braelyn Douglass, Daycien Upshaw, Kyreese Upshaw, Kortney Sanders, Cameron Sanders, Christian Sanders, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Special friends Julia Harris, Laura Ann Winton, and Pat Taylor. Special thanks to the loyal and loving caregiver, Tammy Pack, and the hospice professionals who cared for her.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm ET on Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Pastor Willie Gallaher officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mary E. Hickey.

