Martha Lee Beets Beeler, Knoxville

Martha Lee Beets Beeler age 82, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Preceded in death by her parents, Roney and Mabel Beets, husband of 57 years, William (Bill) Beeler, sisters, Mildred Mason and Rubye Wagner, and son-in-law, Pantelis Merianos.

Martha loved life, family, friends, working in her yard, and country music. She was a huge Merle Haggard fan, even getting to meet him several times.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Debbie) Beeler, daughter, Terry Merianos, brother and sister-in-law, Troy (Carolyn) Beets, grandson, Storm Beeler, granddaughter, Misty Marsh, great-grandson, Rhett Nelson, Nieces, Gwen Cameron and Audrey Hurst, nephews, Jay and Doug Beets, extended family members, the Arif and Brenda Abbassi family and the Zafar and Laura Choudhury family, her angels, Jackie and Sophie Wright and Logan Hill, special friends: Emilie Wieleman, Mary Jane Kirkham, Dr. Karl Klien, Carol Dockery, Wes Baird, Linda Walker, Dr. Mark, and Carol Pritcher and Katelyn, Frank Mull, Jane, and Eli Scarborough. Martha was a graduate of Rule High School. She was employed at UT Hospital in respiratory therapy. She was a volunteer at Helen Ross McNabb Center for many years. In 1979 she decided to take a leap of faith and opened Martha Lee’s Jewelry specializing in Tennessee Pearls. She loved her customers and they loved her. Her business is still proudly in operation today. Martha’s caregivers for the last 3 ½ years have become family.

A special heartfelt thank you to Cris Fuller, Linda Brown, Kathy Hill, Flora Payne, and Bluewonna VanPool for excellent care and love. Saleah Walker, Darlene Parrish, Cheryl Collins, Kathy Bates, Charmaine Nichols, and Lisa Sands all held a special place in Martha’s heart. Along with cousins, Gertie Gillilan, Wally and Leta Beets, Nellie Pratt, Heal Beal, Georgia Cox, Brenda, Charles and David McKamey, Debbie Cohen, and her granddog, Max. Special thank you to Dr. Paul Wakefield, the staff of Norwood Clinic, and Smoky Mountain Hospice.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Rose Funeral & Cremation Broadway, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Pastor James Yeary. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 10:45 am at Sinking Springs Cemetery (108 Bland Rd Clinton, TN.) for an 11:00 am interment service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosefuneraltn.com

